Black ice on Highway 97 near Kelowna

Freezing overnight has made for some slippery sections from Kelowna to Airport, and in Lake Country

Wet snow, followed by freezing temperatures over night have made for some slippery conditions in and around Kelowna on Sunday morning.

Black ice has been reported on Highway 97 from Kelowna to the junction with Airport Road, a distance of 12.1 kilometres.

Black ice and slippery spots have also been reported from Lake Country to Crystal Waters Road.

Conditions are are expected to improve as temperatures move above freezing later in the day. A high of 2 C is expected, with a chance of a few flurries and/or rain showers.

Missing Alberta teen may be travelling to Kelowna

