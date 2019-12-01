Snow came to the roads in the North Okanagan and Shuswap on Sunday, Dec. 1. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

More snow is expected overnight regionwide.

Snow is falling on the roads in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

Reports on social media state that there is blowing snow and black ice on the roads between Vernon and Armstrong. The road conditions have caused at least one accident with a pickup truck and travel trailer off the road near Armstrong; police are on scene directing traffic.

Read More: VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

Read More: Province plans to open shelter for West Kelowna homeless in 2020

Police, fire, and ambulance personnel have been on-scene of multiple fender benders throughout the North Okanagan region Sunday afternoon.

Black ice has also been spotted between Lake Country and the Kelowna Airport.

Environment Canada’s forecast is calling for periods of snow and temperatures below freezing overnight for the entire region. Snow is expected for much of the coming week as well.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Signs of real estate innovation after Supreme Court decision opens housing data
Next story
Santa flies into Lake Country on helicopter for winery’s food bank fundraiser

Just Posted

Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

More snow is expected overnight regionwide.

Santa flies into Lake Country on helicopter for winery’s food bank fundraiser

Old Saint Nick visited Ex Nihilo Vineyards for photos as part of The Scenic Sip Trail holiday tour

Province plans to open shelter for West Kelowna homeless in 2020

The shelter would be located at 1160 Stevens Rd and would prioritize West Kelowna residents

Daily fines for unlicensed short-term rentals: City of Kelowna

Third-party monitoring and compliance efforts will continue into 2020

Knox Mountain, north end Kelowna residents gather to petition city over homeless camp relocation

Concerned residents organized Saturday morning in downtown Kelowna

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Vehicle fire closes one lane of the Coquihalla Highway

The fire is just south of Merritt near Comstock Road.

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

VIDEO: Thompson man tells emotional story of crash that left him paralyzed

Tory Jones was involved in a serious car accident just west of Vernon in July

Most Read