Black bear spotted near Salmon Arm elementary school

The bear was sighted at around 4 p.m. after school was out

A bear was sighted on the Hillcrest Elementary grounds after school was out on May 22. (Nikki Leyenhorst/Facebook)

Posts on social media indicate a black bear was spotted near Hillcrest Elementary.

One photo posted to Facebook shows the bear in the schoolyard while another shows it walking down a street near the school.

A post on the school’s website states that the bear was sighted after school was out at approximately 4 p.m. The post acknowledges that bears, cougars and other wild animals often move into some Salmon Arm neighbourhoods this time of year.

“We all need to be prepared, should we come across a wild animal. Bear and Cougar attacks are uncommon, but precautions should still be taken,” the post reads.

The post also contains precautions suggested by WildSafeBC for children walking to and from school.

Suggestions include: walking in groups of three or more while making a lot of noise, carrying any food sealed up in a lunch kit and backpack, remaining alert and using sidewalks along roads rather than shortcuts through forested areas.

If a bear or cougar is encountered children are advised to make themselves as large as possible and back away slowly while speaking in a loud low voice if the animal continues to approach. WildSafeBC recommends avoiding sudden movements like running away.

Any wild animal sightings near Hillcrest should be reported to the school.

