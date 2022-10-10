‘Bizarre’ parking job tips off West Kelowna RCMP to another impaired driver

Over the last 5 days, West Kelowna police take 11 impaired drivers off the road

(West Kelowna RCMP)

Police were called on Oct. 9, after people became suspicious of a driver who had had parked their vehicle on the sidewalk before going shopping in West Kelowna.

At approximately 9 p.m. the RCMP identified the impaired man who had parked in a “bizarre” manner in a lot on Louie Drive.

Mounties impounded the vehicle, fined the man and suspended his license.

In the last five days, police in West Kelowna have identified 11 impaired drivers and served driving prohibition notices and impounded their vehicles.

“Most of these investigations were self generated by the police officers on patrols during the Thanksgiving long weekend and serve as a good reminder to always assign a sober designated driver,” said Insp. Pikola, officer in charge of the West Kelowna RCMP detachment.

