Evening outage was brief, but affected nearly 3,000 residents

A bird is behind last night’s power outage.

Residents in the East Hill area of Vernon were without power shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.

BC Hydro reports that power was restored by 10 pm. for the 2,963 residents impacted.

The cause is a bird contacting the wires.

This is the second time as many days that a bird has knocked out power in the North Okanagan.

And it is the third time in two weeks.

