Bird feeders attracting bears in Okanagan

Conservation Officer asks residents to remove bird seed and secure garbage

Bird lovers are warned that feeding their feathered friends could attract some unwanted furry friends, and fines.

“Yes the bears are out,” said Conservation Officer Tanner Beck, with the North Okanagan zone.

There have been sightings of bears snacking on bird food near Spallumcheen, in the Desert Cove and Stepping Stones areas.

The Conservation Officer Service reminds residents to remove not just bird seed, but pet food, compost and pick fruits and vegetables as soon as they are ripe.

“Leaving out an attractant and attracting a bear to any land or premises may result in charges under the Wildlife Act,” said Beck.

There has also been the odd issue with bears getting into garbage, prompting a reminder for residents to secure their garbage until the morning of pickup.

“By secure I mean in a garage, shed or other structure not accessible to bears NOT in a garbage can left outside,” said Beck.

A bear climbs a post in the Stepping Stones area near Vernon to snack on some bird food on Sunday, May 10. (Submitted Photo)

