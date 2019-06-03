Bird bangers may have caused South Okanagan fire

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

Oliver RCMP believe the cause of a fire at the Oliver United Church was a result of people tampering with bird bangers.

Sgt. Bryce Gervais said they responded to a call of loud bangs and smoke at the church around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, May 31. Officers at the scene discovered several tampered with bird bangers, propane-fired cannons that emit sounds to scare away birds, which police said set nearby bushes on fire.

READ MORE: Oliver Fire Department responds to bush fire

“The potential for fire damage in the area is high risk and fortunately the church suffered no damage. There has been several complaints of high school aged youth and transients acting suspicious in the area recently,” said Gervais in a news release.

Oliver Fire Department media officer, Rob Graham, said firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames that were just a few feet from the church.

No structural damage was reported but Graham did state that some curtains in the church’s windows had their fabric melt as a result of the heat from the flames.

The incident is still under RCMP investigation.

