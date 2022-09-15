Fatal motorcycle crash at Channel Parkway in Penticton

A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a car on Penticton’s Channel Parkway Thursday afternoon.

RCMP, ambulance and firefighters responded to the incident at 12:22 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Green Mountain Road. A 64-year-old man from Penticton in a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a 40-year-old man in a Volkswagen car, said Jason Bayda from the RCMP.

The 40-year-old Volkswagen driver, also from Penticton, was uninjured.

Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane remain closed but are expected to open by 5:30 p.m.

A total of four ambulances were on scene and multiple EMTs were attending to the driver.

The car has front-end damage and its airbags deployed, with the motorcycle on the grass off of the highway.

Police say there is no indication of criminality in this collision.

