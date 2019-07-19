Bike Skills Park in Kelowna is set to reopen

Cyclists can test the upgraded jumps on July 23

The new and improved Mission Creek Mountain Bike Skills Park is set to reopen next week.

In less than a year the park has replaced the old wood ramp and jump set with a dirt berm, and three new professional jump lines have been added.

Whether you’re an intermediate or expert, the jumps have been created to build riders’ skills as they progress through the jumps.

An upgraded pump track is still in place for beginners to build their skills.

The price tag on the park upgrades cost $60,000 which includes updated park signage, tree planting, irrigation improvements, garbage bins and demolition of the old wooden structures.

Cycling enthusiasts and park-goers can check out the transformation with a grand-opening event Tuesday, July 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided, and special guests will be on-site featuring demo bikes and showing off their skills.

For information use Parks Finder at kelowna.ca.

