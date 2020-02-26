The Village at Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Big White’s $10-Million housing project helps attract employees

The resort is building four new buildings in Black Forest

A $10 million staff accommodation project at Big White is helping the ski resort attract and retain employees, according to the company.

Construction began on the project in the summer of 2017, with the first of the four buildings completed in time for staff to move in for the 2018-19 season.

Once complete, the four new buildings at Black Forest will accommodate 192 staff members and include a fitness centre, with aerobics and weight rooms.

“For us to now be able to highlight attractive, new and well-appointed accommodations puts us in a very competitive hiring position vis a vis other resorts in BC,” said Bill Slaney, human resources and employee experience advisor at the ski resort.

“This plays an important role in attracting staff, as the first question staff generally ask is whether staff accommodation is available.”

According to Big White, each building contains five four-bedroom units with a common area, kitchen and four studios with washrooms and cooking facilities.

“The units are fully equipped, and have been furnished with quality and durability in mind from a highly regarded home furnishings dealer – Marshalls,” said Slaney.

Tayler Penford, who works at the Big White Ski and Board School, recently moved into one of the new studio suites with her partner two months ago.

“The new rooms are gorgeous, and we even have our own brand new Smart TV, and a dishwasher. I’ve been way too excited about the dishwasher,” said Tayler.

The buildings are also a five-minute walk to the gondola and are key-less, activated by a passcode.

“These apartments were clearly built with the lifestyle of the staff on the mountain in mind, and it shows in the details,” Tayler said.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
