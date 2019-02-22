Big White welcomes fresh powder

19 centimeters of snow has dropped at Big White within the last 24 hours

The snow keeps coming for Big White Ski Resort, and is expected to continue through the weekend.

Snow is expected to keep falling throughout Saturday after eight centimeters fell overnight, and 10 more centimeters has snowed since 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Big White estimates a fresh 48 cm in the next seven days, with an alpine snow base of 225 cm.

Friday night is $10 Friday Night at Big White.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.