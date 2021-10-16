Big White voted second best ski resort in Canada

The resort east of Kelowna fell just short of the top spot in Condé Nast Traveler’s reader choice awards

A snowboarder glides under a chairlift at the Big White Ski Resort, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2008. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Big White Ski Resort was voted Canada’s second-best by readers of Condé Nast Traveler.

The travel magazine’s recent Top 5 Ski Resorts in Canada: Readers’ Choice Awards 2021, saw Big White claim the second spot, just 0.3 points short of Lake Louise for the number one position.

“As one of the few Canadian family-owned and operated resorts in Canada, this award speaks volumes to the commitment our team has to providing a stellar resort experience,” said Peter Plimmer, president and CEO of Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

“We’re very proud to be featured on this list and very grateful to the readers who voted for us.”

Behind Big White were Whistler-Blackcomb at third and Quebec’s Mont-Tremblant and Le Massif de Charlevoix at fourth and fifth.

