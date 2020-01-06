Big White is expected to get up to 14 cm of snow this weekend. (Facebook photo)

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

If you’re looking to hit the slopes you’re going to find no shortage of snow at Big White Ski Resort.

The forecast for Big White indicates the mountain will receive heavy snow continuing through tomorrow with 20-30 cm accumulation before the snow tapers off.

According to the Big White website, a series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days with gusty winds.

Today’s forecast at Big White indicated periods of snow with 8-12 cm accumulation likely. Light winds gusting to 40 kph. Freezing level 900 m.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for the Central and North Okanagan — including Kelowna and Vernon.

According to Environment Canada, a long period of snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

READ MORE: Winter storm warning issued for the Okanagan

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Santa’s Sleigh Bus brings in over 37k worth of donations for those in need
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Okanagan woman found safe and sound

Just Posted

‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

Central Okanagan is expected to get 15 to 25 cm of snow

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

City of Kelowna places parking bans on snow routes

The ban comes after significant snowfall warning for the Okanagan

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

Santa’s Sleigh Bus brings in over 37k worth of donations for those in need

The District of Lake Country’s annual program has been a mainstay in the Okanagan for 17 years

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

SilverStar supports ‘family’ battling Australian wildfires

Sausage sizzle outside the Town Hall Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.

Kelowna team wins Barry Amies Bonspiel in Vernon

Inaugaral men’s bonspiel named after driving force behind construction of Vernon facility

Armstrong woman pleads guilty to arson

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

Unconscious person pulled from Penticton structure fire

Smoke could be seen rising from the single level commercial motel.

Plenty of snow dumping on SilverStar

Vernon mountain resort celebrates pow day

Summerland hockey players create calendar as fundraising project

All money raised will go to Hockey Fights Cancer

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Most Read