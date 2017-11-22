Big White to open with three chairlifts

Tickets are 50 per cent off for opening day

Big White Ski Resort will begin operations for the 2017-2018 winter season tomorrow, Nov. 23, at 8:45 a.m., with 50 per cent off lift tickets.

Thanks to the recent snowfall, the resort will open with three lifts and 19 runs. Lifts spinning includes the Ridge Rocket Express, Plaza Chair and Lara’s Gondola.

The current alpine snowbase is sitting at 95 centimetres, as measured at the Alpine Weather Station located at 2,020 m. The resort has received more than 14 cm of snow since Sunday and 26cm of new snow over the last seven days, according to the resort.

Big White is celebrating opening day with a party at the bottom of the Ridge Rocket Express which includes live music, free hot chocolate and fun giveaways. Loose and Lucy Moose will also be attendance to welcome skiers and snowboarders back to Big White.

On top of this, limited edition Opening Day 2017 stickers will be given away at the bottom of the Ridge Rocket Express lift to the first 500 dedicated Big White fans waiting in line.

Every skier and snowboarder who rides Big White from Thursday to Saturday will be entered to win a Big White prize pack full of swag and gift cards to spend all over the mountain.

Check out Big White’s website for more information.

