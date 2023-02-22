Big White Ski Resort seeks energy savings

The resort has partnered with FortisBC and GreenStep Solutions on an energy conservation program

A new program at Big White Ski Resort aims to identify energy conservation measures for the resort, residents, visitors and businesses.

Big White has partnered with FortisBC and GreenStep Solutions in launching the Big White Community Energy Conservation Engagement Program.

“By measuring our current footprint, GreenStep Solutions and FortisBC can help us make data-driven decisions to operate more efficiently from an energy perspective,” said Peter Plimmer, president and CEO of Big White.

The program, partially funded by FortisBC, will consist of energy assessments for all resort-owned properties, voluntary assessments offered to stratified properties and businesses, and an anonymous, voluntary, online survey for residents.

“Every day we have the environment and climate change on our minds. We take the stewardship of the land very seriously and we are now inviting others to join us as we take this step forward,” added Plimmer.

The resident survey has launched and will remain open until Friday, March 31, 2023.

A final report completed by GreenStep will identify barriers to energy conservation, and a range of recommendations that will lead to energy conservation, cost savings, and improved environmental sustainability performance for the Big White community.

Residents can participate in FortisBC’s residential and commercial energy conservation programs and receive rebates on building upgrades for water heaters, heat pumps, washers, dryers, electric vehicle charging stations, and insulation.

