Snowfall comes as the resort prepares for opening day on Nov. 28.

Opening day might be five weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped mother nature from blanketing Big White with an early snowfall.

Over the weekend the ski resort received 18 cm of snow with more flurries forecasted for later in the week.

Temperatures are expected to hover around zero for the rest of the week helping to stop the snow from melting.

The resort is expected to open on Nov. 28.

READ MORE: Unusual summer snowfall at Big White Ski Resort

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division

Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca