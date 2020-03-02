Ian Deans competing in a ski cross race. Image Credit: Big White Ski Resort

Big White hosts its largest race event in history

Over 400 skiers and snowboarders are competing at the World Airline Ski Championships

Big White Ski Resort is hosting its largest amateur race event in history with over 400 skiers and snowboarders registered to compete.

The resort is playing host to the International Airline Ski Federation’s 61st Annual Worlld Airline Ski Championships, which runs from Mar. 1 to 6.

The championships began with an opening ceremonies parade on Sunday, Mar. 1. The different airline teams and Big White’s snow hosts, marched through the village, with Olympic gold medalist and Big White athlete Kelsey Serwa leading the way. Then, opening ceremonies parties continued throughout the resort during and after the parade.

“It’s an exciting time up at Big White Ski Resort,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

“Not only do we have amazing snow conditions that just keep getting better and better, we’re also hosting the largest group of ski and snowboard racers the resort has ever seen. We’re pulling out all the stops to show these international guests the absolute best in Canadian hospitality.”

READ MORE: Family rivalry in finals of Penticton Curling Club Mixed Bonspiel

This event hasn’t been held at Big White since 1977, with previous competitions in Whistler and Banff. Big White was chosen for its world-class snow conditions, true Canadian mountain feel, the Village ambience, slope-side accommodation and variety of terrain.

“In less than one week, the first athletes will arrive in Kelowna, BC before heading up to beautiful Big White Ski Resort,” said Bjørn Vandug, vice president of IASF.

“IASF would like to thank Big White and its staff for introducing Snowboard Cross (SBX) to our championship. With record-breaking snow, we are all looking forward to an epic event. Let the countdown begin.”

There will be a number of competitions held throughout the week, including Giant Slalom, Dual Slalom, Nordic and, new to the WASC schedule, Snowboard Cross. Spectators are welcome to come take in the events.

