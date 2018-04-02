Kelsey Serwa was honoured Sunday at Big White. - Image: Toby Frederiksen

Big White honours gold medalist Kelsey Serwa

A day of events at Big White centred around Kelowna hero at resort near Kelowna

After watching its favourite Canadian skier capture gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Big White Ski Resort threw a day-long party to honour returning gold medalist Kelsey Serwa on Sunday.

Serwa was honoured for winning gold at the PyeongChang Olympics, her second straight Olympic medal, winning the women’s ski cross event.

“It’s wonderful to be home, to get to celebrate with all these wonderful people,” said Serwa. “The support for me has been everything. It motivated me to shoot for these Olympics.”

During the event, Big White presented Serwa with a few gifts, including her own sign-name for the run Serwa. She also went for a ceremonial run down Serwa’s at Big White, along with her grandfather Cliff, who co-founded the mountain.

Serwa signed autographs and met hundreds of fans during the celebration.

During the Olympic gold medal race, Big White held a viewing party and with Serwa returning to the World Cup circuit following her gold in Korea, she had not been back to Kelowna since capturing the gold medal.

Serwa won a silver medal at the 2014 Olympics in Vancouver and will be honoured Wednesday by the City of Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stolen car located in Penticton
Next story
Snow on B.C. highways, special weather statement in effect

Just Posted

Big White honours gold medalist Kelsey Serwa

A day of events at Big White centred around Kelowna hero at resort near Kelowna

Reel Reviews: Big robots, big monsters

We say, “Giant monster movie, loud!”

OSO tackles two performances in one weekend

OSO presents Sarah Slean, Peter and the Wolf April 6, 7, 8

Celebration of John Denver delivers

Rocky Mountain High an exceptional evening of John Denver in Vernon, Kelowna

Kelowna Rockets captain enters Tampa Bay NHL contract

Kelowna Rockets captain Cal Foote signs with Tampa Bay Lightning

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

Snow on B.C. highways, special weather statement in effect

What could be the last blast of winter is expected to pass Monday morning.

Michael Franti and Spearhead return to Roots and Blues

Festival favourites make Salmon Arm a stop on summer tour for new album

Book Talk: Praise for genre fiction

Genre fiction can, at times, transcend the form and create an emotional journey

Stolen car located in Penticton

Easter surprise for victims of theft

Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

While some drivers in Vancouver are facing gas prices of up to 155.9, Vernon has pumps at 118.9

Cascades adds to ongoing support

Cascades Casino hosting pancake breakfast in support of cancer patient

5G plans under wraps in Canada, but U.S. race heats up

Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile announce 5G launch dates, while Bell, Telus and Rogers stay quiet

Scientists use MRIs to curb use of rats, mice in medical research

Researchers use a small MRI to test possible treatments for cancer, strokes and multiple sclerosis

Most Read