Credit: Big White Ski Resort

Big White has wet opening day

The resort only opened four out of 19 lifts

Big White Ski Resort had its wettest opening in the company’s history.

Rain began falling throughout the day yesterday as a subtropical airmass, otherwise known as the dreaded pineapple express, tracked across the province, according to the resort. Mountain operations and ski patrol were prepared to open 19 runs for opening day but after reassessing conditions Thursday morning, the resort opened four.

However, the weather didn’t stop four dedicated locals from camping next to the lift overnight in order to claim the first chair of the 2017-2018 season, according to the resort.

“This is the wettest opening day I’ve experienced since I began working for the resort in 1974,” said Jeremy Hopkinson, vice president of outdoor operations at Big White Ski Resort. “I’m proud of how our operations and patrol teams were able to adjust to the conditions in order to provide a memorable opening day for our guests.”

Temperatures dropped throughout the morning as the pineapple express moved out of the region and heavy snow began to fall by 9:30 a.m. Conditions continued to improve throughout the day with 7 centimetres of new snow falling by 3 p.m. with more in the forecast for the weekend, said the resort.

The resort will be reassessing snow conditions and opening more lifts and terrain as soon as it is safe to do so. Lift tickets will continue to be offered at 50 per cent off until further notice.

The excitement will continue throughout opening weekend with the opening weekend patio party at The Woods across from the Village Centre Mall. A live DJ will be spinning for après from 3 to 5 p.m. with food and drink specials all day.

