Big White Ski Resort

Big White firefighters camp on roof to raise money

The eighth annual Rooftop Camp Out, hosted by the Big White Fire Department, starts Friday

Big White firefighters are camping outside on a roof for the next few days, in order to fundraise for the community crosswalks and defibrillators.

The eighth annual Rooftop Camp Out, hosted by the Big White Fire Department, has donations going towards funding much-needed defibrillators and pedestrian controlled crosswalks.

READ MORE: Big White hosts first Intercontinental Cup

In Canada, more than 35,000 people die of sudden cardiac arrest each year. With the closest hospital more than an hour away, having immediate access to an AED can and will save lives. For every one-minute delay, the chances of surviving a cardiac arrest is reduced by seven to 10 per cent, according to the fire department in a news release.

READ MORE: Firefighters camp out

In BC, there are more than 3,000 incidents involving pedestrians and vehicles, resulting in more than deaths. Big White pedestrians are forced to share the road with vehicles along major road networks around town and therefore face an increase in conflict. With funds generated from this effort, are hoping to install pedestrian controlled crosswalks along high-density areas of Big White Road.

READ MORE: Big summer plans for Big White

Support the Big White firefighters by visiting them in the Village, where there will be lots of family-friendly activities, raffle tickets and Big White Fire Department Camp Out t-shirts for sale.

The event takes place from March 22 to 24. For more information, contact the Big White Fire Department at 250-765-3090.

READ MORE: Big White looks to top 2018


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash sentenced to eight years
Next story
Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Just Posted

Dust advisory in affect for Kelowna

Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic

SNC-Lavalin maintaining WR Bennett Bridge amidst controversy in Ottawa

The engineering company designed and maintains the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna

Big White firefighters camp on roof to raise money

The eighth annual Rooftop Camp Out, hosted by the Big White Fire Department, starts Friday

World Water Day: Special challenge issued to youth to be climate conscious

Friday, March 22, the Okanagan Basin Water Board is issuing a special challenge

Challenge issued to keep Okanagan Rail Trail free of dog poop

A Lake Country resident is challenging others to take extra bags with them

Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash sentenced to eight years

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Fierce feline spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Anti-discrimination group wants to map offenders with cross-Canada hate atlas

Morgane Oger Foundation issues call for volunteers to help build Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism

Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month

The Surrey-based company got its permits from the Vancouver Taxi Association

Saanich Police arrest suspended driver with laminated paper licence plates

Fake plates crafted of laminated paper

UPDATE: Gun allegedly drawn over garbage dispute in Kelowna

The public is asked to stay away from the Christleton Avenue area

Second case of measles reported in the B.C. Interior

Case is connected to an earlier measles case in 100 Mile House

Explore the sunken treasures of the Shuswap

Divers explore historic boats and a Ford Model T that broke through lake ice while on a delivery

Most Read