Big White fire department given seasons passes

Seasons passes were given to the Big White fire department this season, for its service on the mountain.

Big White Ski Resort gave the Big White Fire Department Work Experience Program (WEP) members passes. The WEP is now in its 16th year with more than 85 members that have been hired into career fire departments across Canada and the world.

“We’re happy to offer WEP participants a complimentary season pass as we appreciate the service they provide to the community along with the rest of the Big White fire department,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at the resort. “We believe these complimentary passes add to their enjoyment and overall experience at Big White Ski Resort and will continue to be a great tool for recruitment and retention for this vital program.”

Big White Fire Department’s WEP is now looked at as one of the best programs of its kind in North America, represented in over 50 fire halls across Canada, according to a Big White press release. Every year, the fire department receives applications provincially, nationally and internationally. Each application is graded and scored in a thorough screening process and only the best applicants are accepted into the program, according to the release.

“Many aspiring young firefighters are looking at Big White’s program to assist them in obtaining a career as a full-time firefighter,” said fire chief Jamie Svendsen. “Having the opportunity to ski is a great way for our members to reduce the stresses associated with the job and allows them to experience this beautiful resort we call home.”

