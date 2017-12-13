Members of the BWFD stand in front of Big White’s famous clock tower. - Credit: Big White Ski Resort

Big White fire department given seasons passes

Members of the Work Experience Program were given passes by the resort

Seasons passes were given to the Big White fire department this season, for its service on the mountain.

Big White Ski Resort gave the Big White Fire Department Work Experience Program (WEP) members passes. The WEP is now in its 16th year with more than 85 members that have been hired into career fire departments across Canada and the world.

“We’re happy to offer WEP participants a complimentary season pass as we appreciate the service they provide to the community along with the rest of the Big White fire department,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president at the resort. “We believe these complimentary passes add to their enjoyment and overall experience at Big White Ski Resort and will continue to be a great tool for recruitment and retention for this vital program.”

Big White Fire Department’s WEP is now looked at as one of the best programs of its kind in North America, represented in over 50 fire halls across Canada, according to a Big White press release. Every year, the fire department receives applications provincially, nationally and internationally. Each application is graded and scored in a thorough screening process and only the best applicants are accepted into the program, according to the release.

“Many aspiring young firefighters are looking at Big White’s program to assist them in obtaining a career as a full-time firefighter,” said fire chief Jamie Svendsen. “Having the opportunity to ski is a great way for our members to reduce the stresses associated with the job and allows them to experience this beautiful resort we call home.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ice fishing returns to Lake Country
Next story
Your reaction to our marijuana story

Just Posted

Your reaction to our marijuana story

We asked, you answered

Ice fishing returns to Lake Country

The annual Learn to Ice Fish event takes place at Beaver Lake

BC Housing working quickly to redesign Kelowna project for the homeless

They are working on “improving the appearance of the building, including landscaping.”

Bed and Breakfast won’t return to Lake Country

After burning down in July, the owners are selling the A&S Lakeview property

Suspect identified in brazen daytime robbery

The suspect is 32-year-old Dale Christopher MacPherson of Peachland

Me Too At Work: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace

Introducing an in-depth look at who is affected and what can be done

Bomb detonated in Kamloops neighbourhood

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after an improvised explosive device was detonated Wednesday morning

No More Shootouts: Strong defence will be Canada’s backbone at world juniors

Head coach doesn’t want a situation where a hot goalie or a lucky bounce can determine a team’s fate

Big White fire department given seasons passes

Members of the Work Experience Program were given passes by the resort

‘Assemble your own meal’ kits grow into $120M industry in Canada

Kits offer a middle ground between eating out and grocery shopping

Millennials closing in as B.C.’s biggest wine drinkers

Generation X leads the way in current consumption of B.C. wine, as more wine drinkers are enjoying local varietals

Canadians lag behind Americans in giving to charity

Only one-in-five Canadians donated to charities in 2017

B.C. children adoption rates lagging, despite increased funding: watchdog

More than 1,000 children are still waiting to be adopted, new report shows

Hurdles ahead for Sicamous off-road vehicle bylaw

RCMP, ICBC and province not yet on-board with district

Most Read