Big White Fire clarifies rental scam

The department says someone is using their address for a property rental ad

People do it all the time, taking old churches, small office buildings, etc. and turning it into a home.

But recent advertisements boasting about a rental property at 7555 Porcupine Road, Big White – the active fire hall for the community – is a rental scam.

The Big White Fire Department took to Facebook to confirm that they do not rent accommodations at this address or anywhere else.

https://www.facebook.com/BWFireDept/posts/pfbid02W4GEDckpN7zNBfAXyg76GtWqB7h68GPv2EmzH3qxo3KUPeLhLY6SRoQgT1Rh3VAdl?__cft__[0]=AZV2LN3ixfYmNyNLtksgw3JASCmZuN_JgL1DwLqrWvgX7p_zDRoFKQSMApi7Fjr7s6u9FxFdMXnD5yDSJoJoJIR6jEwtxn-ZqDbZBpjNpicE1RYV7RLkSvOTYwbitOQDwP6b66iN0YRtfFv41tsymgg7q37J4tL2N2IdZzqvNx-YeA&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R

