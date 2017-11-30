Credit: Big White Ski Resort

Big snowfall for Big White

The ski hill had the most snow opening week in the resort’s history

Big White Ski Resort received the most snow during opening week in the resort’s history.

“The snow gods are smiling upon us,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Big White Ski Resort. “We’ve received 59 centimetres of snow since opening day and it just keeps coming with 14 cm of snow falling this morning alone.”

Big White is opening the Bullet Express Quad and Black Forest Express Quad at 8:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1. The Big White Tube Park is also opening for the season at 4 p.m. Friday. Telus Park and the Happy Valley Beginner Teaching Area are opening at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Lift tickets will be full price Friday, Dec. 1, according to the resort.

Big White has a stacked weekend of events lined up as a part of the new Winter Warm-Up event series. Things kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 with the Winter Kick Off featuring a massive bonfire in Happy Valley followed by a firework display at 6:45 p.m. To end the night, Big White will be hosting its first ever drive-in movie with a screening of Frozen at 7 p.m., according to the resort.

Light Up Big White returns Saturday, Dec. 2 with the biggest family carnival of the season inside the Village Centre Mall. At 6:30 p.m. the Village becomes a magical winter wonderland as 10,000 LED lights all come to life at once with a laser show followed by a spectacular firework display, according to the resort.

Big White’s first ever Christmas Market hits the Village Centre Mall from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. The market will feature a variety of handmade and locally sourced products from local artisans as well as the essential Big White Christmas souvenirs.

