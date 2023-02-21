Big White is asking people to move their vehicles off the road to allow room for snow removal. (Michael J. Ballingall/Facebook)

Big snow at Big White: resort needs vehicles off the street to clear roads

Big White has seen 62 cm of snowfall in the past week

Residents and visitors at Big White Ski Resort are being asked to move their vehciles off the road to allow plows in.

Michael J. Ballingall with Big White posted to Facebook asking for vehicles parked on the streets to be moved.

“We need snow removal to widen the road out so an ambulance or fire truck could access the Patrol Hut if needed.”

Ballingall says it’s a matter of community safety.

Traffic into Big White has been impacted all day as snow continues to come down.

Several social media posts say traffic between Joe Rich and Big White Road was nearly at a standstill this morning as vehicles couldn’t make it up the hill.

READ MORE: Snow stalls traffic between Kelowna and Big White

