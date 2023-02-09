The Llama Sanctuary near Vernon is looking for a forever home or, possibly, another temporary location. (llamasanctuary.com photo)

Big prob’llama’: Sanctuary near Vernon in need of new home – again

Current deal ends March 31; founders looking for permanent or temporary home

A permanent home remains the No. 1 goal, but Vernon’s Llama Sanctuary could also look at another temporary location.

The sanctuary has been operating from a temporary location in Vernon since moving from the Shuswap in August 2022, but its current property deal expires at the end of next month.

“We have to be clear of here on March 31,” said Lynne Milsom, who co-founded and co-owns the sanctuary with lifelong partner David Chapman.

The Llama Sanctuary is the largest camelid (llamas and some alpacas) rescue organization in Canada, and possibly North America. On an online fundraiser, it says it’s “again pulling out all the stops to secure a forever home for the entire Llama Sanctuary operation together with its 40 residents and we need your help.”

The fundraiser has reached more than $83,400 toward a goal of $350,000 which the sanctuary says it needs for the “suitable property it has found,” and “to secure the new home and the required infrastructure to house the current 40 residents as well as to accept emergency refugees.”

The cost of moving to the temporary location was approximately $36,000. It is anticipated, says the fundraiser note, that the “expenses involved in moving again will amount to a further $15,000, as well as $100,000 to secure the property and to keep the sanctuary running in the interim.”

The construction of new barns, including a special care facility for the sick and injured animals that come into the sanctuary, as well as building all new fences, is expected to be in the region of $200,000.

Established in 2005, the sanctuary has assisted many hundreds of llamas and alpacas, as well as people who suddenly find themselves unable to care for the creatures they love.

New homes are found for most of the llamas and alpacas who come through the gates. The elderly, the injured, the sick and those with behavioural challenges always remain in the care of the sanctuary.

Many times, the Llama Sanctuary is called in to assist when a llama has been left behind when the caretaker has died, become ill, or moved away without notice. Llamas have been widely adopted as pets, but when they become old, finding new homes for them can be extremely difficult.

The sanctuary receives no public funding.

More information on the Llama Sanctuary can be found at llamasanctuary.com or on Facebook/LlamaSanctuary.

