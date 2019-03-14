Big cash payments for Kelowna taxes and fines fairly rare, not unheard of

There were five occurrences of over $10,000 cash payments.

Concerns with people paying bills at City Hall with a big wad of cash are prompting change in municipalities across B.C. but Kelowna’s not fussed, just yet.

“We have a low risk factor,” said Angie Schumacher, the City of Kelowna’s revenue supervisor.

“Out of the 57,000-plus property rolls, there were five occurrences of over $10,000 cash payments (for taxes), with one of those being for multiple properties.”

READ MORE: WEST KELOWNA GETS A TAX HIKE

Schumacher said city staff are aware of what other municipalities are doing and are continually reevaluating their own processes, but due to the low number of large cash payments, it’s not been flagged as a cause for concern.

Abbotsford on the other hand is taking a more serious view of the issue. It has a slightly larger population than Kelowna, and twice the number of people paying property taxes more than $10,000.

According to the Abbotsford News, Abbotsford city staff are developing a policy to guide how such payments are dealt with in the future.

READ MORE: LAKE COUNTRY PROPOSES TAX HIKE

Cities around the Lower Mainland have been exploring the topic due to concerns that large cash payments could be linked to criminal enterprises and money laundering. The issue was highlighted in January when a Vancouver councillor expressed concern about “bags” of cash being used to pay property taxes.

The City of Vancouver subsequently announced in a press release it would no longer be accepting payments more than $10,000 to align with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre reporting requirements for identifying and tracking money laundering. Last year it received 19 cash payments exceeding $10,000, for anything from taxes to fines.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds expected
Next story
Reunited: Heartwarming video of dognapped golden retriever’s return to Kelowna family

Just Posted

Big cash payments for Kelowna taxes and fines fairly rare, not unheard of

There were five occurrences of over $10,000 cash payments.

Morton: Arming children with language to combat predators

During the interview of a lifetime with Tarana Burke, founder of the… Continue reading

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Okanagan-Shuswap weather watch: Sunny skies for everyone

From Kelowna to Salmon Arm, the skies will be filled with sunshine for the next week

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins

The crash killed all 157 on board, including 18 Canadians

Facebook launches AI to find and remove ‘revenge porn’

The company’s new machine learning tool is designed to find and flag the pictures automatically

World Sleep Day: UBC team examines link between sleep and illness

Vancouver Coastal Health says 40% of Canadians will suffer from a sleep disorder in their lifetime

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Most Read