Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Season 7 of the Big Brother Canada series. Photo: Twitter

Big Brother Canada casting in Kelowna

Big Brother Canada is looking for new houseguests for its eighth season

Are you a big personality with strong opinions?

Then Big Brother Canada would like to hear from you.

The Canadian version of the international hit show is currently casting for its eighth season and they’re making a stop in Kelowna for an open casting call at Dakoda’s Sports Bar on Oct. 20 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Season 7’s winner was 28-year-old Dane Rupert of Kelowna.

Applicants must be 19 years of age or older and the deadline to apply is Nov. 15, 2019.

More details are available at bigbrothercanadacasting.ca.

READ MORE: Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

READ MORE: Kelowna-Lake Country MP candidates confirmed for upcoming election

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate
Next story
Penticton man banned from BC Transit services, businesses granted bail

Just Posted

Heat women’s squad nets first win in weekend series

The Heat will look for their second win of the year this weekend with games against UVic and UBC

Big Brother Canada casting in Kelowna

Big Brother Canada is looking for new houseguests for its eighth season

Kelowna-Lake Country candidates confirmed for upcoming election

The federal election is just three weeks away

Diner brings new experience to Lake Country

The Diner opened on Sept. 25 and has been received well by the community

Journey Home hosting film fest as part of Homelessness Action Week

The film ‘Us & Them’ will be screened across the Okanagan

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020

Early bird tickets already available for summer metal festival

Video: Fire damages Shuswap home

Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

Finalized ballot for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola will have six names

Marijuana Party candidate withdraws; Libertarian Party of Canada candidate added to list

Most Read