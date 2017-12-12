Big Band supports children with disabilities in Lake Country

Proceeds from the Okanagan Big Band performance in Vernon supports local kids

Support Camp Winfield by attending the Okanagan Big Band concert.

The bank is performing at the Schubert Centre in Vernon Dec. 16.

Proceeds help send a child with disabilities to Camp Winfield through the Easter Seals Send a Kid to Camp program.

Th event starts at 7:30 p.m. with door prizes, a cash bar and more. Put on your dancing shoes or just come and listen to some great Big Band music from the 30s, 40s, 50s.

Tickets are $10 or $60 for a table of eight. Tickets are available at The Schubert Centre, The Don Miller Group at Century 21 Executives Realty and at the door. For information call The Don Miller Group at 250-550-2125.

