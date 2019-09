One man has been taken to hospital

Crews are responding to the scene of a bicycle incident at the intersection of Byland Road and Daimler Drive in West Kelowna.

RCMP and EHS responded to the scene, where one man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

There is no word on the severity of the man’s injuries at this time.

Capital News is awaiting a response from the West Kelowna RCMP detachment.

More to come.

