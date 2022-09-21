Beware of fraud scams in Kelowna, says RCMP

A number of reports have recently been submitted

Kelowna RCMP are warning residents of a string of recent investment fraud scams that have hit the area, causing plenty of financial loss for victims.

These investment ‘opportunities’ often involve cryptocurrency, art, comics, sports memorabilia and more.

The victim is usually coaxed into expecting a high rate of return in a short period of time on their investment. Often, it is unsolicited.

Suspects will offer phony contracts that appear to be legitimate contracts. Once that first investment is made, the victim is usually offered a second opportunity that involves the initial one.

When the victim asks for their returns, they will usually be told that the funds are unavailable and more money will be needed for their release, under the guise of tax implications.

“The Kelowna RCMP is reminding people that when considering an investment opportunity to carefully research the investment and the individual or firm offering the investment,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

READ MORE: Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets

READ MORE: Too Fast, Too Furious: Two Kelowna speeders caught going 2-times the speed limit

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMPScams

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. can’t resolve repeat offender problem without more mental health, addictions support: report
Next story
VIDEO: The new officer in charge of the RCMP in B.C. is formally sworn in

Just Posted

Colin Basran speaks at a provincial news conference regarding safer communities in B.C. (Photo/Province of B.C. YouTube)
Kelowna’s rep on BC Mayors’ Caucus supports safer communities report

Beware of fraud scams in Kelowna, says RCMP

A month-long initiative by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in the Okanagan led to the seizure of illicit drugs, weapons, firearms, and cash while working to disrupt and lessen opportunities for gang violence (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets

Matt Maclaren serves up a cheese and wine pairing at Grate Cheesery. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Great ‘Grate’ cheese comes to Kelowna