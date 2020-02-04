Best Western Kelowna partners with Wicked Wine Tours to offer unique tour package

Packages are available all year-round and can be booked by contacting Best Western Kelowna

The Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel and Suites has announced it will be the new home to Wicked Wine Tours.

The partnership will offer a one-stop-shop for guests looking to visit the Okanagan’s wine country at a modest hotel rate.

“A partnership like this makes sense for the Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel & Suites,” said Joey Beltrano, regional director of operations, Pomeroy Lodging.

“A large percentage of our guests visit a winery during their stay, offering these packages at the time of booking, in addition to on-site, makes it easy for our guests to plan their stay.”

READ MORE: Rural Kelowna distillery, Forbidden Spirits, seeking expansion

The Okanagan is beginning to garner the reputation of producing great tasting wines much like California. Each Wicked Wine Tours excursion provides insider tips on the winery as well on the scenic region and high-regarded customer service. From small family-run boutique vineyards to world-class operations, the Okanagan Valey wineries are rich in tradition, character and always rank high at international competitions.

Wicked Wine Tours provide Kelowna wine, craft and culinary tours while aiming to deliver innovative experiences that inform, inspire and create memories for guests. They have built relationships at area wineries, breweries, restaurants, and other venues to ensure guests receive unmatched, personalized service while having fun.

“The partnership with Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel & Suites is a win-win,” said Nicholas Wilson, president, Wicked Wine Tours.

“Not only is the hotel located in an ideal central location in the city, but it also creates opportunities for unique synergies and additional offerings.”

Best Western Plus Kelowna Hotel & Suites Wicked Wine Tours packages are available year-round and can be booked by contacting the front desk at 1-888-862-1212.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna moves 100-home Upper Mission development to public hearing

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.