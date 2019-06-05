Ben & Jerry’s has submitted a comment to the FDA to show their support and urge them to allow CBD-infused ice cream. (Ben & Jerry’s)

Ben & Jerry’s CBD-infused ice cream could be in a freezer near you soon

Edibles are still prohibited by the FDA

While edibles are still not yet legal in the country, Ben & Jerry’s is trying to get ahead of the curve with their new CBD-infused ice cream, advertising that “as soon as it’s legalized” the CBD ice cream will hit freezers everywhere.

Currently the FDA prohibits adding CBD to food and beverages but Ben & Jerry’s submitted a comment to a public hearing held on May 31 to show their support of legalization.

READ ALSO: Victoria dog owner uses CBD treats as alternative to pharmaceuticals

According to Health Canada, cannabidoil (CBD) does not produce a high or intoxication but has possible therapeutic uses.

In a statement on their website, Ben & Jerry’s CEO Matthew McCarthy says the new flavour comes from listening to their fans and hopes this gives them everything they want in a bowl or on a cone.

READ ALSO: Retailers struggle to keep popular cannabis extract CBD on shelves in Canada

According to McCarthy the CBD would be sourced from Vermont in the U.S. along with other “high quality, sustainably sourced ingredients” to ensure everyone of the production train is impacted positively.

The American-based company is asking supporters of CBD-infused ice cream to contact the FDA during their open comment window — now through July 2 — and show their support.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control
Next story
UPDATE: Small Shuswap wildfire sparked near Pritchard

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons comeback to win first game of season

The Falcons kicked off their season with a 4-2 win over the Bellingham Bells

Kelowna city council approves 6-storey development on West Avenue

Public says retail and rentals will drive more traffic to already too busy neighbourhood

Lake Country’s Kangaroo Creek Farm addresses ‘malicious’ rumours

The popular destination took to social media to lay down the facts

Federal Government invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is predicting about a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the Okanagan today

VIDEO: Rescue of injured 74-year-old U.S. hiker spins out of control

Officials said she was treated at a trauma centre and listed in stable condition

B.C. Building Trades, not taxpayers, financed my Red Seal training

Union representative responds to Tom Fletcher’s column

Vernon break and enter ends in alleged stabbing

“This was a very targeted attacked involving all parties that are known to one another.”

DriveBC mistakenly posts road closure north of Summerland

Area two kilometres north of Summerland was site of earlier slide, but not during past week

Teachers upset after parents and students told of B.C. shooting threat before them

District’s response to Terrace and Kitimat threats last May in need of review, says teachers’ union

Queen, world leaders honour veterans to mark D-Day anniversary

The world leaders kept the focus on the veteran

Shuswap man fined $600 for parking by own residence

Available free parking spot involves a five-minute walk away from home

Scheer vows to make free trade between provinces a reality if Conservatives elected

Scheer says he’ll leave power in the hands of smaller governments

Trudeau says carbon tax can help deal with extreme weather, Alberta fires

Kenney’s United Conservative government repealed the province’s carbon tax last week

Most Read