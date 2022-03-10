Beloved Winfield Bakery erupts in flames

It is not currently known what caused the fire

Fire fighters are on the scene at the Winfield Bakery, where the family run business was engulfed by a blaze that gutted the building.

The fire was first reported around an hour ago, and it is not currently known whether there are any injuries as a result of the fire.

Main Street is currently blocked off around the bakery, and RCMP are also on scene.

The beloved business has been in operation for over 45 years, having recently been taken over by a couple from Alberta who had lost their jobs in the oil industry in 2019.

It is not known what started the fire.

A reporter for the Lake Country Calendar is on scene.

More details to come.

