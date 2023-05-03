Beloved but unsafe Summerland pier will be dismantled

Report states iconic structure cannot be repaired and must be removed

Kiwanis Pier in Summerland will be deconstructed within the coming days.

Graham Statt, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said the municipality has received approval from the provincial environment ministry to disassemble the structure. Crews will now be scheduled to do the work.

In late 2022, a report to Summerland council stated the pier was no longer safe and could not be repaired. Many of the pilings at the walking pier have rotted or decayed.

While the municipality has set up barricades and warning signs at the entrance to the pier, some people have continued to use the structure.

Statt said the surface of the walking pier is in good condition. However, the pieces will not be used on a new pier. Instead, they will be given to the Rotary Club of Summerland.

The Rotary Club and the municipality are working together to create a new pier at the same location. The Rotary Club will do fundraising work for the replacement.

In addition, the municipality will contribute a total of $500,000. This includes $300,000 from the $4.533 million Growing Communities Fund and $200,000 which had been committed earlier to cover the costs of removing the existing pier.

The design of the new pier has not yet been determined.

Statt said options are expected to be ready for council by the second municipal council meeting of June.

