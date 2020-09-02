Bella Vista detours Vernon drivers

Work slated for tomorrow will close portion of road

Construction underway Sept. 3, 2020, will see a road closure between Sunnyview and Orchard Hill roads between 7:30-5 p.m. along Bella Vista Road. (City of Vernon)

The installation of a sanitary utility may require some motorists to detour from Bella Vista Thursday, Sept. 3.

The one-day road closure between Sunnyview Road and Orchard Hill Road will be in effect between 7:30-5 p.m.

While the road is closed to through traffic, property owners along the affected stretch will still have access.

The City of Vernon extended its apologies in a statement Wednesday.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s cooperation and understanding while the work is being completed,” the statement reads. “If you are driving in the area, please remember to slow down and obey all traffic control devices.”

