Ex Nihilo Vineyard in Lake Country. (Ex Nihilo Vineyards)

‘Been a history of not conforming’: councillors Reed and Kozub vote no for Ex Nihilo

The motion still carried and the winery will look to extend their liquor hours

The motion carried for Ex Nihilo to send a request to the province to extend their liquor service hours at the bi-weekly council meeting on Tuesday, July 16, but not without some resistance from two councillors.

Councillors Jerremy Kozub and Cara Reed opposed the motion for the winery’s request to approach the province for a two-hour extension to serve liquor.

“There’s been a history of not conforming,” said Coun. Kozub. “They’re kind of like the ‘bad kids’ and it’s like, now they get this and they are asking for more and more.”

Coun. Kozub said the winery has repeatedly disobeyed noise bylaws. Being raised above its neighbouring suburbs, the councillor said the noise pollution rolls down and can be heard by properties nearby.

“Their voices just echo right down there,” said Kozub, also stating that he would have approved if the hours were extended to within the establishment and not outside.

Coun. Reed opposed, stating that she is for the hours but—much like Coun. Kozub—would’ve liked to have seen the extended hours be restricted to inside the restaurant and in the courtyard.

“I [would be in support] to initially see how things go, see feedback from the neighbours, feedback from the winery and with recommendation that maybe it is to be restricted to internal areas and courtyard areas,” said Coun. Reed.

“I agree with my fellow councillor that there is a little bit of noise that comes down that hill,” said Coun. Todd McKenzie, explaining why he was in favour of the motion. “So the owners told us in a previous meeting that they were going to mitigate some of that. So that’s where I’m giving them the benefit of the doubt.”

Ex Nihilo Vineyards representatives could not be reached for comment.

