Bed and Breakfast won’t return to Lake Country

After burning down in July, the owners are selling the A&S Lakeview property

A Lake Country Bed and Breakfast will not be returning after it burned down in the Okanagan Centre wildfire in July.

Owner Ralph Smith is selling the property, formally A&S Lakeview Bed and Breakfast, located at 10386 Nighthawk Rd.

After spending 19 years in Lake Country, it’s time to move on, he said.

“Lake Country was beautiful when we first moved there, but with the traffic increasing, it’s not the small town it once was,” he said.

“We’re going to go someplace where there’s less snow.”

Smith is originally from Ontario and said he had plans to sell the property before it burned down.

“It worked out, we were just at the last point,” he said.

Smith and his wife are currently living in Ladysmith. They also wish to be closer to their family.

