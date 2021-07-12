The Grey Canal trail in Coldstream is closed due to wildfires in the area. (RDNO map)

The Grey Canal trail in Coldstream is closed due to wildfires in the area. (RDNO map)

Becker wildfire closes Coldstream trail

Grey Canal section near Galiano closed due to fire east of Vernon

As a result of wildfires in the area, a Coldstream trail is closed until further notice.

The Grey Canal Trail from Cypress Drive to Galiano Road is no longer accessible.

A 35-hectare wildfire is burning five kilometres east of Vernon in the Becker Lake area, with evacuation alerts still in effect. The blaze remains out of control and has 41 firegighters and two helicopters on scene.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert issued for Becker Lake fire in Vernon

There is also a small, 0.01 hectare fire up Noble Canyon, near Coldstream Creek in Lavington.

READ MORE: Wildfire near Lavington under control

Two boat launches in Coldstream have also been closed in an effort to keep boats off Kalamalka Lake while B.C. Wildfire crews are scooping water from it.

READ MORE: Coldstream boat launches closed for firefighting efforts

B.C. Wildfires 2021Trails

Previous story
UPDATE: Evacuation alert extended for Becker Lake Fire in Vernon
Next story
Dog found at abandoned B.C. doggy daycare too weak to walk, needs weeks to recover: SPCA

Just Posted

Vernon Canadians runner Reece Holmes tries unsuccessfully to avoid the tag from Kelowna Sun Devils shortstop Logan Marshall during Okanagan AA Midget Baseball exhibition play Sunday, July 11, at Vernon’s Marshall Fields. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Boys of summer return to Okanagan ball diamond

The Grey Canal trail in Coldstream is closed due to wildfires in the area. (RDNO map)
Becker wildfire closes Coldstream trail

A year-long investigation by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has deemed a number of fires in the Cedar Ridge Street area of Lumby were deliberately set, and police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the arsonist. (RCMP photo)
Lumby fires spark hunt for arsonist

Cali Hofer has been missing since Wednesday, July 7. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)
Young Vernon woman missing