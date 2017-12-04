Beavers taking bites out of Lake Country trees

Trees have been spotted with some unusual bark patterns in the district

A beaver has taken a chunk out of a tree near the Turtle Bay Marina parking lot. Another tree was found to have similar markings in Beasley Park. - Credit: Contributed

Beavers have been busy in Lake Country.

At Beasley Park last week, photos were taken of a tree one of the rodents had gnawed. At the Turtle Bay Marina, another tree is more than halfway chewed.

“It’s right at the bottom of the Turtle Bay Marina parking lot,” said resident Brenda Cotton.

“If that tree falls, it will probably fall on the parking lot.”

Beavers are nothing new to the community.

Cotton said beavers have chewed her trees in the past, but she uses stucco wire on her trees which prevents them from getting to the bark.

Chicken wire doesn’t work, as the beavers will pull the wire down, she said.

“The one at Turtle Bay is a big tree and I think it’s in peril. I wouldn’t park at Turtle Bay without being worried about that.”

She said beavers are common in the area, and there was a beaver dam under one of the marine docks.

Karen Miller, District of Lake Country communications officer, said parks services is monitoring the tree in Beasley Park.

“They usually get someone to evaluate it… and they watch it.”

In the past, trees have been damaged by people and critters, she said.

“It’s not to be intrusive, but in the interest of public safety they’ll keep an eye on it.”

With the tree near Turtle Bay Marina parking lot, operator Stu Smith said he has dealt with beavers and other critters in the past, but not for a number of years.

Smith said someone had told him about the tree near the parking lot.

“I haven’t gone and looked at it,” he said, as he’s been busy and he hasn’t had time.

“Because we’re a commercial marina, we can phone the wildlife department to come and trap them,” he said.

Lately, he’s been letting the beavers do their thing.

“I guess we’ll have to help him out with a chainsaw.”

