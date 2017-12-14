Bear spray used in tenant dispute

Salmon Arm RCMP responding to Tappen home invasion find occupants sprayed in repllent

Police responding to a report of a home invasion at a Tappen Valley Road residence Wednesday arrived to find four people sprayed with bear repellent.

Around noon on Dec. 13, officers in multiple police cruisers attended a complaint of a disturbance in the 900 block of Tappen Valley Road.

“To confuse matters, the police were originally notified it was a home invasion because one of the people living in the house observed another occupant wearing a balaclava,” reports Staff Sgt. Scott West.

What investigating officers found was the result of a dispute between two tenants that escalated when a third attempted to intervene, and one of the disputants sprayed bear spray at the others.

“The investigation revealed that the person in the balaclava was a resident of the house and was wearing it to keep the bear spray off his face,” said West, adding that by the time police arrived, the occupants wished no action be taken. Those who were sprayed were treated by attending BC Emergency Health Services paramedics.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
#MeToo at work: B.C. women share horrifyingly common sexual assaults
Next story
Home services, rental rates top concerns: B.C. seniors’ watchdog

Just Posted

Sagmoen case adjourned, again

Small, yet mighty, rally again on Vernon courthouse steps

City council approves new fire hall and firefighters for Glenmore

2018 budget: Upgrade of Glemore fire hall to a full-staffed facility will include hiring 12 more firefighters

Accident in Lake Country

Thursday morning commute slow on Highway 97 following MVI

Vehicle fire in Kelowna quarry

A vehicle in a Stewart Road quarry burned Thursday morning.

West Kelowna to stick with regional transportation planning

City council votes to rescind its move to leave regional planning body

VIDEO: Average Canadian food bill to rise by $348 in 2018

Atlantic Canada and B.C. will see the most increases for consumers

Reservations to be needed year-round at Garibaldi Park

Change will go into effect Jan. 2 to protest environment from overuse

Victoria gets approval for supervised consumption site

It is scheduled to open in the spring/summer of 2018 and will be the first permanent facility on Vancouver Island

Bear spray used in tenant dispute

Salmon Arm RCMP responding to Tappen home invasion find occupants sprayed in repllent

Home services, rental rates top concerns: B.C. seniors’ watchdog

Premier John Horgan pledges action on rental housing in 2018

‘Game-changing’ B.C.-born technology tests brain vital signs

B.C. neuroscientist describes the tech as ‘the world’s first objective physiological yard stick for brain function’

5-year anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

When just saying ‘I’m from Newtown’ can be a cross to bear

Disney buying part of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal

Disney is buying a large part of the Murdoch family’s 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion

Bountiful polygamist believed he couldn’t be prosecuted: lawyer

Winston Blackmore’s lawyer says Blackmore did not believe he could be prosecuted

Most Read