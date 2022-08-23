Bear spray used in daytime jewelry store robbery in Penticton

The suspect sprayed employees at the Cherry Lane mall store before fleeing

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a jewelry store at Cherry Lane Mall in Penticton.

After being shown several items, the male suspect grabbed a piece of jewelry and ran out of the store, while at the same time deploying bear spray, said police. The employees sustained minor injury from the bear spray.

The suspect is described as in his early 20s, with a slim build, dark skin, brown eyes, dark hair and to be approximately 5’11”.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and a blue medical mask.

“We’re actively searching for the suspect, and are asking for help from the public in identifying him,” said Const. James Grandy spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP.

“We would also like to encourage anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us. Please don’t approach the suspect, and call 911 immediately.”

Penticton RCMP are looking for a man who robbed a jewerly store at Cherry Lane Mall on Monday, Aug. 22. (Penticton RCMP)
Penticton RCMP are looking for man who robbed a jewerly store at Cherry Lane Mall on Monday, Aug. 22. (Penticton RCMP)

READ MORE: Washout causes exposed gas main on Highway 97 in Penticton

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsOkanaganPentictonRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan woman desperately searches for missing ex-husband
Next story
Gangster who gunned down man in B.C. shopping centre loses last appeal

Just Posted

A new fire was discovered Aug. 23 just east of Little White (BC Wildfire Service)
Little fire near Little White southeast of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna’s popular NeighbourWoods is back for another year. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Plant yourself in Kelowna NeighbourWoods

Time Winery in Penticton is one of the finalists in this year’s Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building awards. Photo courtesy Time Winery
The Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards are back

City council has received an update on the 10-Year Capital Plan. (File photo)
Pandemic and economics challenge Kelowna’s 10-Year Capital Plan

Pop-up banner image