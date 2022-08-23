Bear spray used in daytime jewelry store robbery in Penticton

The suspect sprayed employees at the Cherry Lane mall store before fleeing

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a jewelry store at Cherry Lane Mall in Penticton.

After being shown several items, the male suspect grabbed a piece of jewelry and ran out of the store, while at the same time deploying bear spray, said police. The employees sustained minor injury from the bear spray.

The suspect is described as in his early 20s, with a slim build, dark skin, brown eyes, dark hair and to be approximately 5’11”.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and a blue medical mask.

“We’re actively searching for the suspect, and are asking for help from the public in identifying him,” said Const. James Grandy spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP.

“We would also like to encourage anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us. Please don’t approach the suspect, and call 911 immediately.”

