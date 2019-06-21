Bear spray attack in broad daylight results in arrest of Lake Country man

RCMP find themselves in the right place at the right time, twice; boost in patrols this summer

A Lake Country man unloaded a can of bear spray at another man yesterday in broad daylight, but luckily, RCMP officers saw the whole incident play out.

As part of the Kelowna RCMP Summer Policing Strategy, more officers are patrolling the downtown core and as two officers were walking on Bernard Avenue they witnessed a man discharge a canister of bear spray at another man near Water Street.

The assault suspect took off on foot and two RCMP officers chased him down before arresting the 28-year-old man from Lake Country. He was held in custody and faces potential criminal charges.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP bust speeding, uninsured driver with $1,357 fine

“The potency of the burning and irritating effects of the spray impacted numerous innocent bystanders in the immediate vicinity of the assault,” Kelowna RCMP media officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

A few moments after, officers were informed of an act of vandalism nearby. A 29-year-old Kelowna woman, suspected of tossing a planter through a business’ window, sent RCMP into another foot race as she fled the scene.

She was chased down by members of the Downtown Enforcement Unit and was arrested. She faces potential charges and is expected to appear in court in August.

READ MORE: RCMP spike belts help nab alleged Okanagan truck thieves

“The Kelowna RCMP Summer Policing Strategy is well underway, with enhanced patrols around Kelowna,” Supt. Brent Mundle said. “Kelowna residents will see increase foot, mountain bike and boat patrols daily throughout the summer and during special events.”

“They will even see uniformed police officers patrolling parks, beaches, public spaces and trails no side-by-side Gator Utility Vehicles, and even on our newly obtained golf cart.”

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta man missing after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke

Just Posted

Kelowna business owner says spat with City cost her thousands

“Kelowna is supposed to be supporting small businesses and look at what they’re doing to me”

$25-million exhibition centre coming to Kelowna airport

KF Aerospace to build 50,000 square foot facility across from YLW celebrating aviation industry

Kelowna Rotary Centre flies pride, trans flag during Youth Trans March

RCA executive director said it was an honour to support the LGBTQ2+ community

Splish, splash, new downtown Kelowna car wash may be coming soon

Huge 10-stall, self-serve car wash, gas bar awaits city councillors’ approval

Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society celebrates new mural for Indigenous youth

The mural was a gift from Elders as part of National Aboriginal Day

Raptors’ Marc Gasol felt ‘like a rockstar’ after parade in Toronto

More than a million fans came from all over the country to attend the Raptors victory parade

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Alberta man missing after boat capsizes south of Revelstoke

Search and rescue crews and the RCMP are currently searching

Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Twenty-two per cent of British Columbians said they aren’t sure if the pipeline will be built or not

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for many in B.C.

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

‘A very scary situation’: B.C. man returns after three-day disappearance

Lorne Hamer-Jackson’s family was preparing to embark on another search when he returned

Jehovah Witness convention brings thousands of visitors to South Okanagan

Convention anticipates 3,500 visitors to Penticton

Three times the love: B.C. woman gives birth to identical triplets

Nelson’s Katherine van der Veen gave birth to Ainsley, Olivia and Abigail last month

Most Read