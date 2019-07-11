Bear spotted on Mt. Boucherie in West Kelowna

Wildlife is popular on hiking trails on Mt. Boucherie. (This is not the bear that was spotted.) Image: Pixabay

The City of West Kelowna is letting the public know of multiple bear sightings on Mt. Boucherie hiking trails.

They city received multiple calls from hikers Thursday of a black bear roaming the trails. The city has posted signs and will keep the signs posted until the bear moves on.

Hikers and people on the mountain should stick to the marked trails while the bear is in the area. The city suggests keeping pets on leashes and to carry noisemakers.

Bear sightings have been a rare occurrence on Mt. Boucherie, but other wildlife such as deer, snakes, coyotes and cougars have also been encountered before.

