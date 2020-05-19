Bear sow and five cubs reported in Penticton

“Lets all keep her and her family wild and the community safe,” said WildsafeBC on Facebook

A bear and five cubs have been reported in the Upper Evergreen Dr. of the Wiltse area of Penticton. (WildsafeBC RDOS - Facebook)

A bear and five cubs have been reported in the Upper Evergreen Dr. of the Wiltse area of Penticton.

WildsafeBC RDOS reported the sighting on Facebook, asking locals to be alert, be extra careful with garbage and attractants, and keep pets leashed.

“No, that is not a typo,” said WildsafeBC on Facebook. “She really has five cubs which is very unusual. She has been spotted with her brood in the Upper Evergreen Dr. of the Wiltse area of Penticton.”

WildsafeBC says with five cubs to feed, the sow will be working very hard to keep herself fed, and care for the cubs.

“Lets all keep her and her family wild and the community safe,” read the post.

READ MORE: Collision on Carmi Avenue results in impaired driving charges for Penticton resident

READ MORE: Princeton man walks away from paraglider accident

@PentictonNews

editor@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears