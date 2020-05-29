A bear was spotted at the Rise Golf Course around hole 16 on May 28, 2020, around 8:30 p.m. (Jon McIntyre - submitted)

Bear fails to interrupt golfers in Vernon

‘It definitely was hard to putt with a bear that close, but we got it done’

Golfers at the Rise in Vernon encountered a different kind of obstacle Thursday night at hole 16.

“I’ve never seen a bear while golfing that close,” Jon McIntyre said about his encounter around 8:30 p.m., May 28.

Vernon conservation officer Tanner Beck said it’s not all that uncommon to see all sorts of wildlife on a golf course as it is a big, wide open green space.

“If it’s just being a natural bear and there are no attractants, it’s best to give it space just as you would in the wild,” Beck said.

But the photo, snapped by McIntyre himself, shows the game must go on!

“It wouldn’t move,” he said. “So after waiting it out for a bit, we just decided to play.”

“It definitely was hard to putt with a bear that close, but we got it done.”

Bear fails to interrupt golfers in Vernon

'It definitely was hard to putt with a bear that close, but we got it done'

