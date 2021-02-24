Brad Eliason as seen here after he came out of a medically-induced coma after being severely injured during an unprovoked assault at Okanagan Lake beach by Thomas Kruger-Allen. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)

Brad Eliason as seen here after he came out of a medically-induced coma after being severely injured during an unprovoked assault at Okanagan Lake beach by Thomas Kruger-Allen. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)

Beach attacker’s sentencing delayed in Penticton court

His defense lawyer has introduced a Charter of Rights breach application

Sentencing of Thomas Kruger-Allen has been delayed.

Kruger-Allen’s defense lawyer introduced a possible Charter of Rights breach today (Feb. 24) and will be making an application.

Kruger-Allen was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, but his lawyer, James Paddington, introduced a Charter application that may be to do with a Charter of Rights breach involving his arrest in 2019. It wasn’t quite clear what the breach involves because the courtroom audio was poor.

The Supreme Court judge requested Crown counsel and defense discuss the Charter application and how to proceed from here while the court was stood down. Prior to that, Crown questioned whether Paddington would be seeking a lesser sentence if his Charter breach challenge is successful. There was not an answer to that.

Sentencing will resume March 5.

Before the court was stood down, Paddington finished his sentencing submissions. He is asking that Kruger-Allen serve 12 to 18 months in jail for the 2019 beach attack that left one of his three victims with a traumatic brain injury.

Crown prosecutor Nashina Devji is asking for five to six years in jail.

With credit for time served, Kruger-Allen will see more than two years taken off any sentence he is given, said Crown.

On Wednesday, Crown counsel spoke to how limited the programs are to help Kruger-Allen if he continues to be in provincial jail.

“While there has been a significant cut to programs in federal prisons, it’s still better than provincial.”

The courtroom heard the heartbreaking victim impact statement of victim Brad Eliason who was upper-cut punched by Kruger-Allen, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the concrete. Eliason suffered a traumatic brain injury that has life long implications.

Eliason remained in a coma for three weeks, had to have part of his skull removed to relieve the swelling in his brain and continues to have seizures as well as physical and emotional pain. Prior to the assault, Eliason was happily married, working and looking forward to starting a family. He dreamt of having kids, said his now ex-wife Chelsea Townend in her victim statement.

“I’ve lost everything,” said Eliason in the courtroom yesterday. “I’ve lost my wife, my home, my job.”

READ MORE: Kruger-Allen is a danger to his community if his anger isn’t treated – says Crown

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Demolition of Bargain Shop downtown Kelowna clears way for big development
Next story
Princeton’s town-owned RV park caught ‘campfire’ in 2020

Just Posted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department are on scene of a reported quonset fire fully involved in the 900 block of Pottery Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon quonset structure on fire

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department battling blaze on property on Pottery Road Wednesday, Feb. 24

Medical masks and social distancing are new additions to this year’s farmer’s market in Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Petition added to efforts to bring crafters back to farmers’ markets

Local market losing money, members and customers due to provincial health regulations

Roads crews cleared the second rockslide in less than a month on Pelmewash Parkway Feb. 23. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Rockslides ‘amplified’ this time of year in Lake Country

Crews clear Pelmewash Parkway again, after, it was littered with rocks Feb. 23

COVID-19 testing at the Vernon Health Services Unit. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Two Vernon high schools exposed to COVID-19

Vernon Secondary and Seaton were sent home notices yesterday of exposure event

The Okanagan Regional Library is hosting an online Author Talk with Vernon author Destanne Norris, who recently published her first book, on March 4, 2021, from 6:30-7 p.m. (Keylight Photography)
Vernon author headlines library talk and documentary

Destanne Norris, who recently published Leah’s Gift, will be onscreen March 4

B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix wore pink shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.” (Twitter/PinkShirtDay)
PHOTOS: B.C. celebs take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

‘We need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help’

Malakwa firefighters bring a barn blaze under control in the 4,000 block of the Trans-Canada Highway on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo)
Barn fire prompts fundraiser for Shuswap family of eight

Blaze leaves Malakwa family in need of feed, supplies for beloved horses

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Brad Eliason as seen here after he came out of a medically-induced coma after being severely injured during an unprovoked assault at Okanagan Lake beach by Thomas Kruger-Allen. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)
Beach attacker’s sentencing delayed in Penticton court

His defense lawyer has introduced a Charter of Rights breach application

(Mission Group)
Demolition of Bargain Shop downtown Kelowna clears way for big development

Bernard Block will encompass two residential towers, commercial tower, street-facing businesses

Even with COVID travel restrictions the occupancy rate at the campground shot from 17 per cent to 45 per cent in 2020. Photo Town of Princeton
Princeton’s town-owned RV park caught ‘campfire’ in 2020

Tourism director has even bigger plans for coming year

Jack Barnes, who was Cowichan Valley Capitals property from May 2020 until last week, scores a goal for the Penticton Vees during the 2019-20 BCHL season. (Brennan Phillips/Black Press)
COVID-crunched BCHL facing trade deadline dilemma with its 20-year-olds

Hard decisions loom when BCHL may or may not resume play

Most Read