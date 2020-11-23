B&E, stolen car in Vernon lands Whitehorse man in cuffs

Suspect takes off on foot in attempts to evade arrest

A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a 48th Avenue business and stealing a car early Saturday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were alerted of a break and enter at a commercial property in the 2800 block of 48th Avenue around 5:55 a.m. Nov. 21.

The lone suspect broke into the compound and stole a vehicle from the location. A security guard, who witnessed the whole thing, provided police with a description of the suspect, the vehicle and the suspect’s direction of travel upon leaving the scene.

“At approximately 6 a.m., officers located and stopped the stolen vehicle behind a business on 27th Street,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“The driver, once detained by police, attempted to escape and ran from the scene,” he said. “Our officers gave chase, and after a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody.”

The 33-year-old Whitehorse man faces charges of break and enter, mischief, theft of motor vehicle, resisting arrest and driving while prohibited.

