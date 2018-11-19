Be a Santa to a Senior program hopes to brighten Okanagan Seniors’ holiday season

The Home Instead Senior Care Office serving Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton is inviting the community to provide gifts and holiday cheer to seniors who may be isolated from friends or family this holiday season through its Be a Santa to a Senior program.

“Be a Santa to a Senior helps bring comfort and a smile to many local seniors. It shows that society cares about them, and sees them as an important part of the community,” said Janine Karlsen of the Home Instead Senior Care office in Kelowna. “Social isolation is a concern among seniors, and the holidays often intensify feelings of distance and loneliness. When we deliver gifts and spend time with them, it makes a big difference.”

“At London Drugs we are honoured to work with Home Instead again this year for their senior gift giving program during the holiday season,” said Jim Larsen, London Drugs store manager at the Spall Plaza location in Kelowna. “Each year we are delighted to assist with bringing the joy of the holidays into area senior homes through our gift tag program at all of our stores in the Okanagan. We realize how much these small moments matter to our local seniors, and are thrilled to be able to share that joy again this year.”

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program, getting generous support from businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers and volunteers. The local Home Instead Senior Care office has partnered with London Drugs to help with gift collection and distribution.

To participate, visit a London Drugs location with a Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display from Nov. 19 to Dec. 14. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping — community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

“We’re always excited to see how much Be a Santa to a Senior boosts seniors’ spirits during the holiday season,” said Karlsen. “And we’re grateful to be a part of a caring community that comes together every year to make this happen.”

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following London Drugs locations:

· 1950 Harvey Ave, Kelowna

· 165 – 2111 Main Street, Penticton

· 2151 Louie Drive, Westbank

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.ca or call the Kelowna office at 250-860-4113.

