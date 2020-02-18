BC Hotel Association announces Ingrid Jarrett as first female CEO in history

The Kelowna resident has been longstanding member of BC’s tourism and hospitality sector

The BC Hotel Association (BCHA) has announced the appointment of Ingrid Jarrett as the first female president/CEO in the organization’s 103-year history.

The Kelowna resident brings more than three decades of experience in business leadership, strategic hospitality and tourism development and successful collaboration with partners and stakeholders.

A highly respected and longstanding member of BC’s tourism and hospitality sector, Ingrid has spent the past three decades building impactful partnerships across the province; working directly on behalf of the industry with government and partner organizations, excelling at leadership roles in globally recognized companies like the Watermark Beach Resort and Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.

READ MORE: UBCO announces new top boss for Okanagan campus

She has also has earned multiple awards over the years for her contributions to tourism and business, including BCHA’s Hotelier of the Year Award (2017) and WXN’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada (2017).

“On behalf of the entire board of directors, we are delighted to welcome Ingrid as our new president and CEO,” said Bryan Pilbeam, BCHA board chair.

“Ingrid’s longstanding reputation as a champion and leader in the hospitality industry is complemented by her many accomplishments as a member of our board. She is truly the best person for the job, and I have the fullest confidence she will achieve great things in her new role.”

READ MORE: Protesters barricade Premier John Horgan’s home ahead of B.C. budget unveiling

Ingrid takes the reins from longtime President and CEO James Chase, who retired in December 2019 after 28 years of devoted service

“It is an honour to accept the position of president and CEO, and I could not be more proud to be BCHA’s first female leader in over a century,” said Ingrid.

“I look forward to working with the board of directors and our entire membership, as well as the Alberta Hotel Association and the Hotel Association of Canada, to accelerate the evolution and growth of our industry both nationally and provincially. By collaboratively advocating on behalf of our industry, I have no doubt we can exponentially increase awareness globally of BC’s exceptional hotel industry.”

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter