FILE – LifeLabs signage is seen outside of one of the lab’s Toronto locations, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

FILE – LifeLabs signage is seen outside of one of the lab’s Toronto locations, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

BCGEU says fair wages are on the line as LifeLabs workers issue 72-hour strike notice

Some locations will remain open as LifeLabs is an essential service

B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) workers at LifeLabs issued a 72-hour strike notice as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 19).

The union said that the strike notice, which could take effect as early as Friday at 7 p.m., comes after 30 days at the bargaining table and eight days of mediation.

“BCGEU members working for LifeLabs are among the ‘healthcare heroes’ that have pushed themselves to the limit and beyond throughout the pandemic,” said union president Stephanie Smith. The company provides a variety of medical testing services.

According to the BCGEU, the main issue in negotiations is “fair and reasonable wage increases.” The union said that LifeLabs has stalled attempts to keep workers’ wages in line with public sector wages and in line with inflation.

Because LifeLabs is considered an essential service, some locations will remain open during the strike. To see which location are on strike, visit www.lifelabs.bcgeu.ca.

Black Press Media has reached out to LifeLabs.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bridgework east of Enderby completed
Next story
Late night rescue of teen lost in remote area of Penticton

Just Posted

A piece of heavy machinery went off Westside Road Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays around 10 a.m. (Sonja Dougan photo)
Equipment trailer goes off Westside Road between Vernon and West Kelowna

Have a laugh with Third Space Charity. (Pixabay)
Have a Laugh! with Third Space Charity in Kelowna

Repair work on the Baxter Bridge at Ashton Creek has been completed, and the structure has reverted to weight guidelines used prior to repairs. A new span over the Shuswap River east of Enderby is in the works. (Ministry of Transportation photo)
Bridgework east of Enderby completed

Lake Country-based artist Angela Hansen calls her creation Brink. It is featured in Kelowna's Glass Gallery space until Jan. 26, 2022. (Kelowna Art Gallery photo)
Lake Country artist takes viewers under the sea at Kelowna gallery